Deadly big rig crash on 10 Freeway in Coachella Valley caught on camera

Friday, July 11, 2025 4:34AM
Deadly big rig crash on 10 Freeway in Coachella Valley caught on video
A dramatic video captured a deadly crash on the 10 Freeway in the Coachella Valley Thursday morning.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic video captured a deadly crash on the 10 Freeway in the Coachella Valley Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the incident happened just before 7 a.m. near the Date Palm Drive exit in Cathedral City.

A semitrailer appears to have lost control and swerved straight into the center divider before crashing into oncoming traffic.

Two people died in the crash, according to CHP.

No further details were immediately known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

