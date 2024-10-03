Deadly car crash sparks 13-acre brush fire off 5 Freeway in Gorman area

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- A deadly car crash on the 5 Freeway in the Gorman area of Los Angeles County apparently sparked a brush fire that burned several acres overnight.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday along southbound lanes at Gorman School Road, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log. That resulted in a car fire that spread to the surrounding brush off the freeway and left at least one person dead.

A total of 13 acres were burned until crews stopped forward progress of the flames around 11:20 p.m., according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

Details about the crash or the person who died were not available.

The incident came as the area remains under a red flag warning during a heat wave with its grip on Southern California.