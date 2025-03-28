1 killed in crash following chase of possible DUI suspect in Westchester near LAX

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after a deadly crash following a police chase in the Westchester area Friday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sepulveda and Century boulevards near LAX. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were in pursuit of a possible DUI driver, but say they ended the chase.

The driver continued and crashed into another car. A person in that car was taken to the hospital, while a passenger in the suspect's vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody. Additional details about what led up to the chase were not available.

