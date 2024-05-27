1 dead after massive fire rips through warehouse in South El Monte

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a fire ripped through a warehouse in South El Monte.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a commercial building near Rush Street and Edwards Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Video from the scene shows massive flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building.

Once the flames were extinguished and firefighters were able to get inside, they found one person dead. That person hasn't been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.