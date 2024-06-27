Family of South LA hit-and-run victim hopes new video, reward will lead to break in case

The family of Kyesha Hardgraves hopes a $50,000 reward can help find the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck her last September in South Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New video recently obtained by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a hit and run from nearly a year ago.

On Sept. 30, 2023, around midnight, 43-year-old Kyesha Hardgraves was hit by a van while attempting to cross the street near Normandie Avenue and 83rd Street. Detectives are hoping the new evidence will prompt someone to come forward with information.

"I know a lot of times when there's a collision involving a ped, it oftentimes it's not always the person driving the cars fault," said Detective Ryan Moreno of the LAPD. "Sometimes people run out in the street. There could be lighting issues, there could be a wide range of reasons why people get struck sometimes. But we'd like to talk to this person, this driver to get their side of the story of what happened."

The victim's daughter, Kaylesha Hardgraves, described her mother as very kind and generous. She says all she wanted was her whole family together and for her son to grow up knowing his grandmother. Now all she wants is justice.

"Whoever does know any information about what happened," said Kaylesha Hardgraves. "I just hope that you please come forward and help me find closure and my family. It's very hard. I just want peace."

The city is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"A lot of this is attributed to speed. People not paying attention while they're driving. Some of it is the racing stuff, but we like to tell everybody to slow down. But if you do, or involved in one of these collisions, do the right thing, you know," said Moreno. "Help the person out because in some of these cases had medical attention been offered or there a little quicker, a little sooner, it could have probably saved a life."

Anyone with any information should contact the South Traffic Detectives at (323)421-2500.