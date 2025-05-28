Dean Noodles brings homey feel and steady prices to Rowland Heights

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Offering quality and quantity in a homelike space, Dean Noodles has become a Rowland Heights favorite for Asian fusion cuisine.

A self-proclaimed eclectic Thai eatery, Dean Noodles has all your favorite classics and fantastically fused Asian entrees. Head out to Rowland Hills, and you'll find this spot tucked away near the Puente Hills Mall, right off Colima Road.

Keeping with its eclectic theme, the restaurant is decorated with flowers, plants, artwork and antiques.

"I want the restaurant to be like when you go to your aunt's house, grandmother's house. It feels homey. It feels enjoyable," said Dean Onnom, owner of Dean Noodles.

Most notable, however, are Dean Noodles' mouthwatering meals.

The drunken noodle with crispy pork is their best seller, but the menu also boasts chicken skewers paired with a peanut sauce, curry with beef stewed overnight, pad thai, crab omelet fried rice and much more.

Onnom first opened Dean Noodles in 2018. He credits their quality, cleanliness, detail and community with keeping them alive.

"We are not going to be here today without the community to support us," said Onnom.

As a thank you to the Rowland Heights community he loves, Onnom says he plans to hold prices steady -- even though it's been hard in recent months with ongoing economic uncertainty.

"I'm really honored and appreciative. Everybody that's supporting us, that's the reason why we want to support our community. That's the reason why we keep our price steady," said Onnom.

Dean Noodles serves lunch combos Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. For $15, you can get a big entrée, a salad and a wonton.

Dean Noodles is open every day at 17490 Colima Rd. Ste B in Rowland Heights. They are also available through food delivery apps.

Check their website for hours.

