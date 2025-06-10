Demonstrators protest after raid at Huntington Park Home Depot

After ICE carried out a raid in Huntington Park, protesters gathered to express outrage over recent immigration enforcement actions.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens gathered in Huntington Park Monday to express their outrage over the immigration actions of President Donald Trump and his administration.

The group had been surrounding the intersection of Florence Avenue and Pacific Boulevard for hours - at times doing "donut" stunts.

Huntington Park police - some in riot gear - moved in and cleared out some of the crowd in the evening.

Early Monday morning, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement carried out a raid at a local Home Depot, once again taking away day laborers.

"What we're seeing is arbitrary enforcement of anybody that essentially looks or might be Latino in areas where they might be trying to find work or employment," Huntington Park Mayor Arturo Flores said.

Flores led a press conference in the afternoon, along with several other elected officials condemning the raids, saying the president is needlessly terrorizing their communities.

"To come in to our community and try to blame undocumented residents who are community members, who are law abiding, it's not only unjust, but it's inhumane," Huntington Park Councilmember Nancy Martiz said. "And if we want to go after criminals, I know of a convicted criminal in the White House that does not deserve that job."

The mayor also told the heartbreaking story of an elementary school graduation in the morning that turned to panic when a rumor began to swirl that ICE was outside.

"The auditorium erupted into chaos," Flores said. "Families that were supposed to be celebrating one of their child's achievements, a milestone, was turned into horror and terrifying experience."