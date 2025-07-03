Feds return 150 California National Guard troops to firefighting duties

150 National Guard troops have been released back to their firefighting duties after being deployed to Los Angeles during the anti-ICE protests.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Acquiescing to concerns expressed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the U.S. Department of Defense agreed on Tuesday to release 150 California National Guard troops who had been deployed to protect federal buildings and personnel in Los Angeles and return them to their wildfire-protection assignments.

According to U.S. Northern Command, which is overseeing the deployment of federalized National Guard troops in the Los Angeles area, the move came at the recommendation of Northern Command Gen. Gregory Guillot, with the approval of the Secretary of Defense.

Newsom, who has opposed the federal takeover of 4,000 Guard troops who were assigned to the L.A. area following protests over immigration-enforcement actions, complained that the move had left the Guard's wildfire-fighting unit woefully understaffed, leaving the state vulnerable to damaging brush fires.

Newsom hailed the decision to release the 150 troops Tuesday.

"Our firefighters are finally returning to fight wildfires," he wrote on X. "Better late than never. Now -- send the rest home. Nearly 5,000 soldiers -- including police, paramedics and first responders -- are still sitting idle in L.A. for nothing."

The National Guard troops were federalized by President Donald Trump and deployed to Los Angeles to protect federal buildings and personnel. Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass blasted the move, saying it exacerbated already-heightened emotions in the city. They also called it an intimidation tactic by Trump amid stepped-up deportation actions.

In addition to the Guard troops, Trump also ordered the deployment of roughly 700 Marines to the area.