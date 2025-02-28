Rosemead woman shot and killed by deputies after arson incident

Deputies have not released the woman's identity and the investigation remains ongoing.

ROSEMEAD, CALIF. (KABC) -- A quiet neighborhood in Rosemead was disrupted early Thursday morning around 12:30 a.m. when gunshots rang out near Scott Street. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a woman suspected of arson barricaded herself inside her home.

"She started a fire and she grabbed a stick and she's on her front porch and shes doing this," said neighbor Elena De La Cruz Rezyo.

Reyzo said the woman grabbed a pot and paper and started lighting her wood chips on fire. Moments later, Rezyo said the woman placed the burning paper near her front door.

"I saw her running really fast holding the paper and put it near my front door," Rezyo said.

Other neighbors say they heard police trying to negotiate with the woman for several hours.

"We heard on the loudspeaker police telling her to come out with her hands up," said neighbor Randi Harrington.

A search warrant was served and deputies entered the house and saw the woman holding a large knife. That's when neighbors heard a scream followed by a series of gunshots. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

Neighbors said this isn't the first time she has started fires. Video from January shows her burning things on her lawn.

"My family has witnessed while walking my dog her lighting fires.The cops have been here multiple times a week. I think she has a mental illness," said neighbor Selena Vega.

