Deputies investigating reported sex assault after woman found on ground at park in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita are investigating a report of a sexual assault after a woman was found lying on the ground late Thursday night at a park.

According to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station received a call about a sexual assault in progress around 11 p.m. at Skyline Ranch Park.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman lying helplessly on the ground next to a picnic table. She was sent to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Investigators said a man was detained at the scene, though further details weren't immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.