21-year-old LA County sheriff's deputy killed in off-duty crash identified

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 21-year-old Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was killed in a crash in Santa Clarita has been identified.

Deputy Daniel V. Chavira died after a three-car collision Monday afternoon on San Francisquito Canyon Road.

Chavira, who was off duty at the time, sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where he later died.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our own, who was taken from us far too soon," said Sheriff Robert Luna. "Our Deputy dedicated his life to the service and safety of others, both in and out of uniform. His commitment to public safety was not just a job -- it was who he was. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew him."

"It's tragic ... any way you put it," Luna added. "But the fact that he's only 21 years old ... incredible young man. We are so fortunate to have hired him. He was providing

excellent service here in the community, on and off duty."

What we know about Deputy Daniel V. Chavira

Chavira comes from a law enforcement family and joined the L.A. County Sheriff's Department on May 2, 2024.

He graduated from Academy Class 476 and was assigned to North County Correctional Facility.

Chavira is survived by his father, Rodrigo Valencia, his two brothers, Rodrigo Valencia and Deputy Rene Valencia-Chavira, who works at Lancaster Station, and his wife, Deputy Crystal Valencia, who works at San Fernando Court.

Chavira's sister, Detective Nancy Alcaraz, and her husband, Deputy Martin Alcaraz, both work at the LASD Palmdale Station.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly crash.

It's unclear exactly how many other people were injured in the crash, but they were taken to the same hospital by ambulance.

LASD said they were reviewing the deputy's work schedule and background to determine if he was possibly leaving or driving to work.

A procession for the deputy was held the evening of the crash. A miles-long procession of first responders began at the hospital and slowly made its way down the 5 Freeway toward the coroner's office in Lincoln Heights.