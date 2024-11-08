Destination: Yaamava' Resort & Casino

We are taking you on a short road trip from Los Angeles to Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, where there is something for everyone.

It includes a world-class casino and luxury resort, with delicious dining, exciting entertainment and more.

"Here at Yaamava' we offer a best-in-class operation, 7,200 slot machines over two floors, (the) most in the west. (We) have 150 table games, five high limits rooms with over 500 slots, 40 table games, six exclusive gaming areas and limits up to $25,000," said Rodney Villhard the senior vice president of casino operations.

"We have everything from $10 tables and penny slots all the way up to $100, $200 tables, $5,000 slots, we have everything from blackjack to baccarat to three-card poker. We offer progressives on each of our table games and also offer a monthly blackjack tournament. We have a great mix of product for every like and interest that our guests have."

Villhard says people love the newest games including Whitney Houston and Squid Game machines that made their world debut at Yaamava' earlier this year.

And of course, people really enjoy the chance to go home a winner.

"We've given away several million-dollar jackpots over the course of the year both on table games and slots, so people know that if they come here they can win," Villhard said.

In addition to the casino, the resort also offers first-class hotel accommodations with 432 guest rooms, a five-star spa that extends to the pool deck along with 25 restaurants and bars.

"We provide the best-in-class service," said vice president of hotel operations Afsi Bird.

"Our team members go through extensive training to make sure our guests have the memorable, genuine experience when they're here. And so, the goal is when you walk away, when you leave here, you have the wow factor, like 'what happened here at Yaamava? I want to go back.'"

Watch the full episode, "Destination: Yaamava' Resort & Casino" in the video above.