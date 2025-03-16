Detectives investigating death of 3-year-old girl in Lancaster

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Lancaster.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Lancaster.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Lancaster.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl in Lancaster Saturday morning.

Deputies responded around 7:20 a.m. to a call of a child not breathing in the 44700 block of Stanridge Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel pronounced the girl dead at the scene, authorities said.

Further details on the death, including a cause, were not released.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.