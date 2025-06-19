Detectives investigating theft of headstones at Lake Elsinore cemetery

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside County sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft of multiple headstones at a cemetery in Lake Elsinore.

Perris resident Javier Solis said family members discovered the plaque on the headstone of his father's grave at the Elsinore Valley Cemetery had been stolen some time before Father's Day.

"This is the last place you'd expect theft," said Solis, who said the theft is also an insult to his deceased father. "It really, really bothers me, like a good man like that, and once he's in the ground. he's getting robbed... It really hurts."

After talking with management at the cemetery, Solis discovered it's something that's happened to other families.

Solis said the managers of the cemetery have offered to replace the plaque free of charge.

"They're good people," said Solis of the cemetery management. "They're aware of what's going on, and it's happening all over southern California."

When asked whether he had a message for the thieves, Solis said: "You should be ashamed of yourself... doing stuff like this... it's not right."

The Riverside County sheriff's department confirmed its investigating the thefts.