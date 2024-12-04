Dickies moving its headquarters from Texas to Orange County

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dickies, the popular workwear and lifestyle apparel company, is moving its headquarters from Texas to Orange County.

The move from Fort Worth to Costa Mesa is slated for early 2025, according to a press release from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. A reason for the company's move from Texas, where it was based for more than 100 years, was not given.

"California continues to lead the way with a strong job market and consistent economic growth. We are pleased to welcome Dickies to the Golden State - the fifth largest economy in the world and a welcoming place to grow and support their ongoing success," Newsom said in a statement.

Dickies parent company, VF Corporation, also manages California-based Vans.