Disney Dreamers Academy alum connects with 'Shark Tank' star for mentorship program

LOS ANGELES -- "Our America: In the Black" is back, this time partnering with Walt Disney World Resort to showcase Disney Dreamers Academy's transformative mentorship programs and the power of entrepreneurship.

In this special, Disney Dreamer alum Te'Lario Watkins, who aspires to end food insecurity, is paired with the star of ABC's Emmy Award-winning series "Shark Tank," Daymond John, as a mentor.

Disney Dreamers Academy is a life-changing mentorship program aimed at empowering young people to dream big, while offering the tangible resources to turn those dreams into reality.

Anyone interested can apply or nominate a student for the 2025 program at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com now through Oct. 31, 2024.

Disney is the parent company of this station.