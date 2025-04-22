Disney offers free dining plans for kids with 2026 vacation packages

Following the announcement of half-price kids tickets for summer 2025, Disney is now helping families save even more, this time on meals.
Starting in 2026, families booking a Walt Disney Travel Company package can get a free dining plan for kids ages 3 to 9.
To qualify, the package must include a stay at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel and a dining plan for each guest ages 10 and up.
It's a limited-time offer, and all guests in the same room must be on the same package. To book online, the package must include theme park tickets.
Two dining plan options are available:
According to Disney, in order to receive the free dining plan, children must be between the ages of 3 and 9 at the time of travel. Additionally, "Children ages 3 to 9 must choose from children's menu, if available," Disney's website states.
Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any point during your stay and roll over from day to day, expiring at midnight on checkout. Advance reservations are strongly recommended for Table-Service restaurants, which may have limited availability.
Dining plans do not include gratuities.
The free kids dining offer builds on Disney's recent push to make trips more budget-friendly for families, including summer deals like half-off tickets for kids on visits from May 27 to Sept. 20, 2025.
