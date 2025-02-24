Trell Thomas' Black Excellence Brunch honors creatives at The Walt Disney Studios

BURBANK -- This Black History Month, Disney joined forces with founder, CEO, and Disney "The Power of Joy" creator Trell Thomas' "The Black Excellence Brunch" event to honor Black storytellers at The Walt Disney Studios in Burbank.

Thomas founded the Black Excellence Brunch to provide a safe and uplifting space for Black creators. Inspired by his family's signature Sunday dinners in his home state of South Carolina, the Disney supported event boasted lively music, delicious food and a panel featuring Black entertainment standouts - including Tony Award winning actress, author and Disney Legend Anika Noni Rose, producer of "Captain America: Brave New World," Nate Moore and executive producer and show-runner of "Reasonable Doubt," Raamla Mohamed.

American businesswoman Tina Knowles, mother to music icons Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles, took to Instagram to express her support in a post on Sunday.

"I cannot begin to tell you how proud I was of one of my adopted kids and mentees! @trellworld." Knowles wrote. "I met this young man eight years ago. He was so sharp, so gracious, so kind. He is a visionary and sees the big picture. This brunch has come so far and he's grown it into such a force in our community."

