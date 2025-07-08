Disney Announces SDCC 2025 panels, fan events for 'Percy Jackson,' 'Abbott,' 'Alien: Earth' and more

On The Red Carpet

Disney brings "Percy Jackson," "King of the Hill," "Alien: Earth," and more fan-favorite shows to San Diego Comic-Con 2025

LOS ANGELES -- Calling all Comic-Con crusaders, get ready for a weekend of pure fandom magic.

Disney Entertainment Television is crashing into San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with an epic lineup of star-studded panels and can't-miss activations.

From July 24 to 27, Downtown San Diego transforms into a Disney-powered playground featuring shows from ABC, Disney+, FX, Hulu, 20th Television, and 20th Television Animation.

Expect 13 panels, exclusive giveaways, celebrity signings, and immersive experiences from fan favorites like "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," "King of the Hill," "Alien: Earth," "Abbott Elementary," "Phineas and Ferb" and more.

Outdoor fan experiences open July 24, including a "King of the Hill" backyard cookout where you can step into the Hill family's yard for BBQ bites, lawn games, photo ops, and custom merch.

"Abbott Elementary" will host its very own block party with Philly water ice, a Ferris wheel, and more exclusive giveaways.

FX's "Alien: Earth" presents The Wreckage Experience - explore the crash site of the USCSS Maginot by day or brave the "Code Red" version at night for scares and sci-fi thrills.

For "Percy Jackson" fans, enter the Sea of Monsters at Fifth Avenue and L Street. Discover which god claimed you and earn drachma for mythological merch.

"Phineas and Ferb" will have a pop-up featuring a life-sized Whack-a-Pest game, plus a special cast reunion panel.

Inside the convention, fans can visit the Disney Entertainment Television booth for giveaways, signings, and a nostalgic photo op in the Disney+ Rewind Room, celebrating classic films and shows from the '90s and 2000s.

Panel schedule of all the Disney Entertainment Television offerings:

Thursday, July 24

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" - 11 am, Hall H The demigods return! Cast members Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri and more join executive producers for an exclusive Season 2 preview, debuting this December on Disney+.



Friday, July 25

"Phineas and Ferb" - 11 am, Indigo Room Creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh reunite with the original cast including Ashley Tisdale and Alyson Stoner for sneak peeks and laughs.



FX's "Alien: Earth" - 1:25 pm, Hall H See the pilot episode before anyone else! Creator Noah Hawley and cast members, including Sydney Chandler, unveil FX's epic new sci-fi thriller premiering Aug. 12.



"Solar Opposites" - 3 pm, Indigo Room The alien comedy's final season preview, with cast Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack and guest star Tiffany Haddish joining producers for behind-the-scenes fun.



"King of the Hill" - 4 pm, Indigo Room Mike Judge, Greg Daniels, and original voice cast including Pamela Adlon and Lauren Tom premiere Season 14 of the classic series ahead of its Aug. 4 Hulu debut.



Saturday, July 26

"Bob's Burgers" - 10 am, Ballroom 20 Celebrate the upcoming 300th episode with the full cast including H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal and more, plus sneak peeks.



"Futurama" - 11 am, Ballroom 20 Matt Groening and the voice cast bring new episodes, exclusive clips and surprises — maybe even a few legal issues.



"Abbott Elementary" - 11:15 am, Indigo Room The Emmy-winning comedy returns to Comic-Con! Creator Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and the cast talk Season 4 and reveal what's next.



"The Simpsons" - 11:45 am, Ballroom 20 Matt Groening and the creative team preview Season 37 with jokes, prizes and maybe a few surprise guests.





"The Rookie" - 12:30 pm, Indigo Room Nathan Fillion returns with a behind-the-scenes look and early footage from Season 8.



"American Dad!" - 12:45 pm, Ballroom 20 The Smith family (and Roger) are back! Cast members Scott Grimes and Dee Bradley Baker join producers to tease Season 20 chaos.



"Family Guy" - 1:30 pm, Ballroom 20 Stars Seth Green, Alex Borstein and Jennifer Tilly offer signature humor in this fan-favorite panel.



"Paradise" - 1:45 pm, Indigo Room Sterling K. Brown and creator Dan Fogelman discuss the Hulu drama's first season and what lies ahead for Season 2.



San Diego Comic-Con runs July 24-27. All panels and experiences are subject to capacity and open to badge holders unless otherwise noted.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Television, ABC, Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.