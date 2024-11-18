Disney and Toys for Tots spread holiday cheer with Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive

Disney's relationship with Toys for Tots dates back to 1947, when Walt and his team of animators designed the Toys for Tots logo.

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the season of giving by supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program.

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the season of giving by supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program.

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the season of giving by supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program.

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the season of giving by supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program.

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the season of giving by kicking off Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive. Since 1947, Disney has teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots Program. Over the years, they've delivered 677 million toys to more than 301 children.

"Good Morning America" helped kick off the campaign, explaining that the toy joy is fueled by volunteers who know how much it matters, like GYpC Serna, who still remembers the first time she unwrapped a donated toy that was under the tree just for her.

"That was the first time I remember having a toy with just my name on it" she said. "You know, that didn't say, 'for the kids.' And it was a metal Tonka truck. I've never forgotten how much hope that gave me."

Marine Staff Sgt. Xavier Montaie, who received gifts from the drive as a child, now gets to be a hometown hero.

"To be able to come back to your hometown after being in the military for 13 years and to be part of the organization that you benefited from is something that I think is amazing," he said. "It's one of the best jobs I've ever done."

Fans and families can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by donating a toy online at DisneyStore.com/ToyDrive now through Dec. 24, 2024, or by donating a new, unwrapped toy in person at a U.S. Disney Store location, the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, or in select locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, now through Dec. 13, 2024.

Toy collections will also take place at Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community in Rancho Mirage, California. Visitors to the Cotino Sales Studio can take part by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy during regular business hours.

Toy collections will also be hosted by the ABC Owned Television Stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno, and at in-person film screenings and events.

Disney is the parent company of this station.