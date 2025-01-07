Disneyland celebrating 70th anniversary this year

CHICAGO -- Disneyland is kicking off 2025 in style, and this year is extra special because it's their 70th anniversary.

From high energy parades to festivals, and, of course, seeing fan-favorite characters, there's plenty of magic for the entire family.

Travel expert Gabe Saglie, with Travelzoo, joined ABC Chicago affiliate WLS Tuesday to talk more about it.

Disneyland's 70th anniversary celebration will kick off on May 16, but the calendar is full of other major festivals and celebrations. Those include Lunar New Year, Food & Wine and Season of the Force.

