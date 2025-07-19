Disneyland fan since childhood constructs classic 'Autopia' car

Los Angeles (KABC) -- Talk about causing double-takes. A vintage Disneyland Autopia car, fully functional, and looking brand new. But this yellow beauty isn't at Disneyland or in some kind of Disney museum. It's the pride and joy of an ultimate Autopia fan, who's able to get behind the wheel anytime he likes.

"That car every weekend allows me to be a 9 year old again," said owner Peter Menotti, who spent years building his dream car.

Autopia was there at the beginning when Disneyland opened 70 years ago. And it's endured all this time, one of only a handful of such rides. For millions, driving on the winding track was our first experience with wheels and an engine. Menotti included.

"That was the first car I drove and it stuck with me because that car is so iconic," said Menotti

Disney rarely sells off any used equipment, but Menotti lucked out when the park was changing the bodies on the cars, retiring the Mark VII design used from the late '60s through the late '90s. From a third party, he was able to purchase an authentic Autopia body...but only the body. The rest had to be done from scratch.

Menotti recounts the details of his build. "The frame was hand-fabricated based on the blueprints. The engine is the same engine; they used an 8 horsepower four-stroke. I tried to keep the ride, the height, the rake, everything identical, because I wanted it if nothing else when you look at it, it has to look perfect"

The remarkable thing is all the small details. It helps that Menotti is skilled in three-D printing as part of his business. Everything is exactly the way it was when so many of us drove these things around that Magic Kingdom track. From the padded steering wheel, to the leather safety strap, to the Autopia MKIV emblem on the rear. Even the tires, sourced from golf cart and trailer supply houses, have "Goodyear" stenciled on the sidewalls, just like the originals.

With about $60,000 invested, he never lets anyone else drive it, but he loves to give rides. I was only too happy to jump into the right seat beside him

Riding in it was quite surreal. Being in this car, and hearing that engine behind us humming away, but not being inside Disneyland. Or anywhere near it.

Neighborhood kids get rides on select weekends, and Menotti never gets tired of playing with his creation. After all, he's living a childhood dream, as a fortunate adult who had the right timing, right skills, and perseverance to create something so indelibly cool.

"It's magical. No car is like an Autopia car. It makes you a kid. It makes you a Disney fanatic. It makes you...insane," said Menotti with a laugh.

But of course, in a good way.