Disneyland raises ticket prices, Magic Key passes

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Disney magic is going to cost you more money.
Disneyland tickets are increasing by six percent.
Peak season, single-day tickets - such as during the late December holidays - increased from $194 to $206.
There was also a price increase on annual passes for Disney's original resort in California.
"There is nothing like a visit to Disneyland Resort," Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in a statement. "We always provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, and promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as possible."
The Imagine Magic Key pass is now $599 after an increase of $100.
But for the first time, Magic Key holders can get half off the day-of price during most of January.
Last Thursday, Disneyland Resort announced for a limited time, tickets for children ages 3 through 9 can be purchased for $50.
Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.