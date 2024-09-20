Californians can now download mobile driver's license on Apple wallet

The mobile driver's license can be used at TSA checkpoints at major airports, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Jose.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California DMV has introduced a new way for people to store their driver's license or state ID. Californians can now add their license directly through their Apple wallet on an iPhone or Apple Watch. It's part of a mobile driver's license pilot program limited to 1.5 million participants.

"The phone is the center of modern life. We use it as our primary motive for communication. When you're traveling, your boarding pass is on it. And so to have a driver's license on your phone is the next logical step," said Serenity Thompson, deputy director of digital services for the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Last month, digital versions of driver's licenses and state IDs became available for download on Google wallet. Now, Apple users can also access this feature.

"You go to Apple wallet, you tap the plus and you select ID. You'll go through a series of selfies, and different photo shoots. And there's a little bit of a processing period and it will show up in your Apple wallet," Thompson said.

The mobile driver's license can be used at TSA checkpoints at major airports, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Jose. More airports are expected to support this feature, making traveling more convenient.

"In some cases, you might forget your driver's license somehow at home. But if you can use this app to get into security, that's even better," said San Diego resident Run Li.

Beyond travel, some businesses in Sacramento and Los Angeles are using the TruAge feature for age verification. With this technology, businesses like liquor stores can scan your digital ID through the wallet to confirm you're over 21.

"I think as the reader space develops and becomes more sophisticated, we'll have more use cases as well," Thompson said.

Representatives with the DMV say they will continue to collaborate with businesses and other associations to increase the acceptance of the mobile driver's license.