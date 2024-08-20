DNC business continues on Day 2 with Women's Caucus, Youth Council meetings

Democratic National Convention delegates will meet again at McCormick Place in Chicago for more caucuses and councils.

CHICAGO -- The Democratic Party gets down to more business Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, delegates will gather at McCormick Place for more caucuses and councils as a part of the party's effort to promote unity.

Thousands of delegates will spend most of their day at McCormick Place.

And while, they participate in the televised evening rallies at the United Center, during the day it's all about the work of learning about the party's platform which has already been worked out before the convention.

The day sessions not only work to solidify the Democrats' unity, but also help delegates understand exactly what the party stands for and what the Biden administration has accomplished.

Nineteen-year old Texas delegate Jack Chrisman is one of the youngest delegates at the Democratic National Convention.

"I was four-years-old for the 2008 Democratic National Convention, but I heard from a lot of people that it's like 2008, so I'm really excited to see how the energy carries through the rest of the week," Chrisman said.

Monday saw members of the Black Caucus, Hispanic Caucus, AAPI Caucus, Native American Caucus and Ethnic Caucus meeting in the morning. At midday, LGBTQ+ Caucus, Small Business Caucus and Labor Council all held meetings, but there were also panels on topics like "Digital Organizing, Misinformation, and Disinformation," "Tribal Organizing 101," and "Understanding and Overcoming the Rural Urban Divide to Win in 2024."

The Youth Council and Rural Council and the Disability Caucus featuring Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth are on tap Tuesday. The Women's Caucus is expected to be the big draw.