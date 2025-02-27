Doctors pull 24 socks from 7-month-old puppy's stomach in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Some dogs have a habit of getting into stuff they're not supposed to eat. Then there's Luna.

The 7-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog gave her Corona family a scare when she started vomiting with a swollen stomach. Her family rushed her to the Corona Animal Emergency Center.

Turns out, she had been eating socks.

Doctors rushed her into emergency surgery and pulled 24 socks from her stomach. Luna also had a scrunchie, hair ties, a shoe insert and a small onesie lodged in her gut.

She's now back home recovering.

Her family says they plan on puppy-proofing the house.