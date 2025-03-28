Freddie Freeman's wife shares positive update on 4-year-old son's battle with rare disease

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shared a positive update regarding their 4-year-old son Max's battle with a rare disease.

Max had his nine-month checkup, and he's recovering well from Guillain-Barré syndrome. Chelsea says Max is 80% recovered.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which a person's immune system mistakenly attacks part of their peripheral nervous system--the network of nerves that carries signals from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). The disease most often affects people older than 50 and the exact cause remains unknown.

Although there is currently no cure, according to NINDS, most people eventually recover from even the most severe cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome

Max has reflexes in both legs for the first time in his recovery, and he's finally above his weight before the diagnosis.

He is working hard to regain strength in his legs and Chelsea says she's thankful for the improvements, and life is slowly starting to feel more normal.