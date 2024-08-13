Dodger Stadium gondola: Judge rejects lawsuit from project's opponents

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A judge Monday rejected a lawsuit from opponents of the zero-emission Dodger Stadium to Union Station gondola project, which had been challenged by the petitioners on the basis of the adequacy of its environmental review.

The ruling by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maurice A. Leiter comes as Los Angeles turns its attention towards the 2028 Olympic Games and the region seeks to create a "car-free" Games. Zero Emission Transit and other proponents of the aerial tram say the project will provide the first permanent mass transit connection, linking Dodger Stadium to the broader Los Angeles transit system.

The project is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2028 Olympics. The Los Angeles Parks Alliance filed a petition March 25 contesting the environmental review of the project.

" Today's ruling -- the third of three rulings by a judge in the project's favor -- underscores the widespread public benefits of the gondola project to the community, transit system and our environment," said Nathan Click, spokesman for Zero Emission Transit.

The gondola project recently received a unanimous vote from the Los Angeles Metro Board of Directors to approve its environmental review and move the project forward. A recent survey of Los Angeles County residents showed 72% support the project.

Zero Emission says the gondola would operate with zero emissions and would be the first aerial gondola transit system to include a battery-electric backup system and that the project's approved environmental study found that it could reduce emissions by over 150,000 metric tons of greenhouse gasses over its lifetime.

The gondola would be free to ride for anyone with a ticket to a Dodger game and will also provide local benefits to those who live and work in the area through the Community Access Program, which would allow residents and employees of businesses close to the project to ride the gondola and connect to the regional transit system for Metro fare at no additional cost.

"This is exactly the kind of zero-emission transportation project we need more of in Los Angeles to connect a major venue and park to the regional transportation system," said Suja Lowenthal, chairwoman of Zero Emission Transit. "This project provides benefits for all L.A. residents, but especially local residents."

Nearly 15,000 individuals and more than 400 businesses in Chinatown, El Pueblo and Lincoln Heights have signed up to support the project, which also has support the backing of organized labor, business and environmental advocates.