Dodgers' pitcher Blake Snell latest victim in string of pro-athlete break-ins

WOODWAY, Wash. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating after the home of Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell was broken into last week, the day before Snell made his opening day pitching debut for the team.

According to police, the burglary was reported on Wednesday. Investigators said the burglar broke a window to get inside. No one was home at the time the incident.

"We are working with the victim and their representatives to determine more about what may have been stolen," read a statement from the Edmond Police Department. "Our detective unit is actively investigating the burglary and is sharing information with other law enforcement agencies to help develop potential suspects. While we have not released any photos or surveillance footage, our detectives are reviewing available evidence and working with the victim and their representatives to gain more information."

The FBI issued a formal warning late last year to sports leagues about organized theft groups targeting professional athletes.

ABC News contributed to this report.