Dog thrown out of car during Redondo Beach crash, video shows

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Dashcam footage captured the moment two cars collided in Redondo Beach, causing a dog to be thrown out of one of the vehicles during the impact.

The incident happened at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Carnelian Street. That intersection has a history of serious crashes, including at least one fatal collision.

Video of the crash shows a small white dog being ejected from the window of one of the vehicles. The dog landed by the car and quickly got up and ran away.

The condition of the dog and the other individuals inside the two cars was not clear.