Yes, dogs can get sunburned. Experts offer tips to keep your pets safe

When the temperatures rise, a trip to the beach or mountains sounds great for both people and pets. But veterinarians say dog owners should think twice about too much sun exposure.

Anytime during the summer when it's hot, the dogs with thin skin, or fair skin, or don't have much fur, they're at high risk of developing sunburn. Especially the areas around the nose, tips of the ears, and the abdomen belly area," said Veronica Villanueva, ER medical director at the Veterinary Emergency Group in Anaheim Hills.

Not all dogs are equally at risk. Those with light-colored coats, thin or patchy fur, or hairless breeds are the most vulnerable.

"Chihuahua's, pugs, Dobermans, great Danes, those dogs have short fur those are the ones higher at risk. Especially our thin hair dogs like poodles or Maltese, Shih Tzus, those are all dogs at risk of developing sunburns," Villanueva said.

Signs of sunburn in dogs can include pink or flaky skin, tenderness or flinching when touched, or even blisters in severe cases. And it's not just painful, if it progresses, it could turn into a skin infection

Experts recommend limiting midday sun exposure and using dog-safe sunscreen, especially on sensitive areas like the bridge of the nose, ears, and belly. But don't just grab your own bottle of SPF.

"There's dog proof sunscreen you can purchase. It's not totally fool proof, but it helps prevent sunburns. You also don't want to take them out in the peak hours. Take them out in the early morning or evening so then that way you can avoid the heat, also the hot asphalt and cement can burn their paws, and with the high temperatures dogs can develop heat stroke and that can be life threatening," Villanueva said.

And of course, always make sure your dog has access to shade and plenty of fresh water. A little preparation can go a long way to keep your four-legged friend safe this summer.