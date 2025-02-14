Dogs trapped inside flooded property as storm causes mudflows in San Bernardino County neighborhood

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- The heavy rain forced evacuations and flooded a home in a Highland neighborhood Thursday night, trapping three dogs inside a property.

Mud and debris flowed over Ypsilantha Street as rising flood waters carved through the East Highland neighborhood.

The home became flooded while the homeowners were out of town. Friends of the family who live in the home rushed in to rescue the dogs as the high water reached the home's window.

"He's out in Las Vegas for a cheer competition with his daughter and he wasn't expecting all of this rain," said Ramona Hernandez, a friend of the homeowner.

Those trying to help were ordered to leave because the situation became too dangerous.

"We were able to get one of his dogs inside of the car with my daughter right now but he has two other dogs," Hernandez said. "One's in the house. That dog would not come with me. He kind of snapped. The other one is inside of the garage."

Hernandez said she felt defeated for not being able to reach the dogs.

"The door is so swollen on the bottom half that I couldn't. I tried my best, my husband tried too, to try to open that door. We just couldn't get it open," she said.

Water appeared to recede around the home on Thursday evening, which helped ease some concerns for the dogs' safety.

Friends of the dog's owners hoped to return to the home on Friday to retrieve the animals.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Office issued several evacuation orders and warnings for the community.

"The cops came in and they knocked, said that we had to evacuate real quick because it's going to get all flooded so I just got my kids and my stuff," said Milton Varela, who lives in the neighborhood.

In 2010 this exact neighborhood saw more than three feet of mud and debris flow through the area, a scary déjà vu feeling for those who remember.

It buried several cars and destroyed 30 homes.