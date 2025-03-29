DOJ investigates L.A. Sheriff's Department over gun permits wait times, fees

The Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division announced Thursday that it launched an investigation into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department over possible infringement of the Second Amendment.

The department said in a press release that it was investigating to determine whether LASD "is engaging in a pattern or practice of depriving ordinary, law-abiding Californians of their Second Amendment rights."

The press release cited a recent federal court decision that found that "the law and facts [ we ] re clearly in favor" of two plaintiffs who challenged the 18 month delay that the LASD imposed when processing their concealed handgun license applications.

The DOJ's Civil Rights Division believes that those two plaintiffs are not the only residents of LA County that have experienced long delays "that are unduly burdening, or effectively denying, their Second Amendment rights."

"This Department of Justice will not stand idly by while States and localities infringe on the Second Amendment rights of ordinary, law-abiding Americans," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "The Second Amendment is not a second-class right, and under my watch, the Department will actively enforce the Second Amendment just like it actively enforces other fundamental constitutional rights."

In response to the investigation, the sheriff's department released a statement that read in part: "The Department is facing a significant staffing crisis, with only 14 personnel in our CCW Unit, yet we have successfully approved 15,000 CCW applications. Currently, we are diligently working through approximately 4,000 active cases, striving to meet this unfunded mandate."

