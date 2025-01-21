Donald and Melania Trump crypto tokens plummet

Cryptocurrencies affiliated with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump plummeted in the initial hours after Trump was sworn into office Monday.

"Official Trump," a recently launched crypto token, plunged more than 20% in value over a 24-hour stretch ending Tuesday morning, according to crypto tracking site CoinGecko. After the drop, Official Trump stood at $38.

The decline for Trump's meme coin reverses some of the gains enjoyed in an initial surge after it hit crypto markets last week. The coin's price climbed from about $10 on Saturday morning to a high of about $74.59 before it began to slide.

"Melania Meme," which also launched last week, dropped in value by more than half over a 24-hour timespan ending on Tuesday morning, CoinGecko data showed. The price of the Melania Meme was $4.19 on Tuesday morning.

The recent decline for the coins associated with Trump and Melania coincided with a slight drop for Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency. In early trading on Tuesday, bitcoin fell nearly one percentage point, putting its price at $102,853.

Many digital assets have climbed since Trump won the November election, indicating investor enthusiasm about declarations Trump made in support of cryptocurrency.

In July, Trump told the audience at a cryptocurrency conference in Nashville, Tennessee, that he wanted to turn the U.S. into the "crypto capital of the planet."

Trump also has promised to ease regulations for the sector and establish the federal government's first National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

On Monday, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler officially resigned from his position, marking the departure long-sought by some crypto boosters who viewed Gensler as overly restrictive toward digital assets.

There have been reports that Trump would sign an executive action that would prioritize cryptocurrency policy. However, no such order was among the dozens of actions Trump signed Monday.