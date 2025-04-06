Double murder suspect arrested in Los Angeles after parents found shot to death in Louisiana

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 34-year-old man wanted for allegedly murdering his parents in Louisiana was arrested by deputies near the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Marina del Rey station spotted a white Ford E-150 van parked along the 5400 block of Fairfax Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. Friday that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a homicide in Louisiana.

Deputies detained Joshua Brocato, who was the lone occupant inside the van. During the investigation, they allegedly discovered that Brocato was in the possession of body armor and several loaded firearms, including an assault rifle, sheriff's officials said.

He was arrested without incident.

Deputies confirmed that Brocato was wanted out of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for two counts of first degree murder.

Law enforcement authorities in that parish were asked to conduct a welfare check on a home in the small town of Amite City at about 1 p.m. Thursday. They found the bodies of Priscilla Brocato, 66, and her husband Marc Brocato, 75. Their son Joshua Brocato was unaccounted for and following autopsies of the couple, an arrest warrant was issued for him, officials said.

Detectives say the couple was shot to death either last Monday or Tuesday, and that Joshua Brocato fled to California within three days of the homicides. The motive for the shootings remained unknown.

Brocato was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded unregistered firearm, possession of an assault rifle and altering or removal of a serial weapon on a firearm. He was booked at the sheriff's Marina del Rey station, where he was held without bail pending an April 8 court date at LAX Municipal Courthouse.

The LASD said it would be working with Louisiana officials regarding Brocato's transfer to Tangipahoa Parish.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Criminal Investigations at 985-902-2088 or the Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity hotline at 1-800-434-8007. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa's tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or by visiting www.tangicrimestoppers.com.