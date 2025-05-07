Family files wrongful death lawsuit against Downey PD after father of three killed in hit-and-run

The Downey Police Department is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a father of three was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving an officer.

The Downey Police Department is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a father of three was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving an officer.

The Downey Police Department is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a father of three was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving an officer.

The Downey Police Department is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a father of three was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving an officer.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Downey Police Department is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a father of three was killed in a hit-and-run crash that allegedly involved an officer.

Raymond LaValle was walking down Cedardale Lane near the San Gabriel River in Santa Fe Springs last October when he was allegedly run over by a Downey police officer, according to the family's attorneys.

At a news conference Tuesday in front of the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles, Joseph LaValle said this of his dad: "I was very blessed to be able to have him as a father."

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police department, accusing the officer of not stopping to help after allegedly hitting LaValle with a police vehicle. He died from his injuries.

"I know whether he was in the same situation he would have definitely stopped and cared for him like he was his own brother. That's the one thing my father did teach us... that we can all be family and love one another," Joseph said.

The family and their lawyers say all they've received from the city is a copy of a police report looking into what happened.

"We're waiting on charges, we're waiting on updates, we're waiting on... the dashcam, bodycam (footage) because as of right now, the family remains in the dark," said attorney Michael Carrillo. "So what we're doing here is try to bring this to light, so that this family can get justice and the answers that they deserve. "

Eyewitness News reached out to Downey police but has not heard back.