Dozens of duck eggs hatch before cooking, leaving IE sanctuary with influx of ducklings

A duck sanctuary in the Inland Empire needs help caring for an influx of ducklings who hatched before they were to be cooked.

WINCHESTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A duck sanctuary in the Inland Empire is in desperate need of help to care for a sudden influx of ducklings.

The baby ducks were among hundreds that hatched from fertilized eggs sitting in a warehouse that had been slated to be cooked for an Asian street-food dish.

Howard Berkowitz, founder of The Duck Sanctuary, recalled getting the stunning news last Wednesday:

"We received a phone call from a lady and she told us she had 60 baby ducks that had hatched unexpectedly and wondering if we could take them," Berkowitz said.

"She called us back later that evening and said it was probably going to be 200."

Actually ultimately it turned out to be more like 600 to 800 hatched ducklings.

The eggs had been sitting in a warehouse and were initially intended for balut, a street food in the Philippines, Vietnam and other Asian countries made by boiling fertilized eggs. The eggs are usually cooked around two to three weeks after hatching.

By the time sanctuary workers got to the warehouse, about 350 ducklings were still alive.

Because of health issues, about 90 ducklings remain alive and are being cared for by the sanctuary.

And on Monday of this week, the woman turned in another 170 eggs that are expected to hatch soon.

"We're doing whatever we can right now," Berkowitz said. "We're giving them electrolytes, we're giving them vitamins, we're giving them baby food, we're giving them water."

The sanctuary was already housing about 400 ducks and now needs food, supplies and help caring for the additional 90 ducklings, in addition to the new batch of eggs that may hatch soon.

"We're always changing the towels because they can't be wet, their temperature has to stay constant," Berkowitz said. "Yesterday I had five volunteers, today I'm hoping we'll get more."

They are also seeking more volunteers to help care for the ducklings as well as people willing to provide foster care.

Donations to the sanctuary can be made via GoFundMe or directly on the sanctuary's website.