Dozens rally in downtown LA for protest against Trump's immigration policies

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another protest against President Donald Trump's immigration policies is underway in downtown Los Angeles.

Around noon, the demonstration at city hall was blocking all lanes of Spring Street. Police warned drivers to expect delays on Spring Street between Temple and 1st.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has acted on his campaign promise to increase deportations, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducting raids in major cities.

A common sign seen at protests all week read "don't bite the hands that feed you", a theme heard over and over again about the impact of immigrants in the U.S., especially those coming from Mexico working hard in agriculture and the service industry.

