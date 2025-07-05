Dozens stop by to support teen who took over family's tamale cart amid immigration raids

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- As many celebrated the 4th of July, dozens pitched in to help a 14-year-old boy who recently took over his family's tamale cart in Pasadena after they stopped coming out due to fears over the immigration raids.

The tamale vendor, who is not being named due to her immigration status, told Eyewitness News she fears for her life after some of her clients were taken by ICE agents one afternoon. She said she's been shaken up, and the only option was for her son, Chris, to pitch in.

One by one, customers lined up to help the boy, buying up all the tamales within hours.

"Chris' mother literally saw our community members getting taken off our streets, and it's very traumatic for her, and for him to take on the courage to come out here to sell tamales to support his family," said Brandon Lamar with NAACP Pasadena Branch. "I think that goes a long way."

Alex Murillo, known to the community as "Tio Joker," said he saw Chris selling tamales one day and knew he had to help. He posted on Instagram and the rest was history.

"It's a lot more than tamales, it's the emotional support," he said. "I'm truly grateful for the community to come out after everything that has happened to the community with fires and ICE raids. Here we are, supporting one another."

Though Chris was too shy to speak with Eyewitness News on camera on Friday, his customers were glad to speak out and wanted to send out the message that love is here to stay.

"What he's doing matters, and thank God all these other people are here to support him as well," said Becky Duarte.

All proceeds from Chris' tamale sales will go to his family, and Murillo's proceeds will go toward sending the teen on a late birthday trip to Disneyland.