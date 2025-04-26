Dramatic bodycam video shows shootout between deputy and suspect in San Bernardino Co.

The shocking video shows the moment the deputy drops his spent magazine and quickly reloads just in time. The deputy was shot multiple times.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic bodycam video just released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office shows a shocking shootout between a suspect and a deputy at a Southern California gas station.

It happened at the front door of a convenience store in Victorville. The incident happened on Dec. 1, 2023, but the video was just released by the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office.

The video shows the deputy trying to stop the suspect when he arrived at the convenience store. The suspect starts to run, and then quickly turns around and pulls out a gun.

That's when the shootout began. The video shows the deputy drop his spent magazine and quickly reload. Meanwhile, the gunman heads toward the door and prepares to shoot the deputy again.

"I'm hit. Shots fired," the deputy reported on his radio.

It appeared the deputy reloaded his weapon just in time. The suspect slams through the door, aiming at the deputy, but the deputy shoots him multiple times, and the suspect falls to the ground, the video shows.

"I'm hit multiple times. Send med. Suspect down," the deputy reported.

The suspect, identified as Jorge Cardenas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It all started earlier that afternoon with a call to 911. A woman accompanying Cardenas told clerks at the convenience store on Bear Valley Road in Victorville that Cardenas had a gun and was threatening her.

The clerk quickly called 911.

"Keep an eye on that car, that silver car, because he's threatening a girl and she's barricaded herself in the restroom, so I'm calling the cops," the clerk reported on the 911 call.

Moments later, shots were fired, and screaming could be heard on the call.

"The deputy is shot, and the guy is shot as well," the clerk told the dispatcher.

The deputy was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital via Life Flight. He survived his wounds.