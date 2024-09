Dramatic video shows train plow into semi carrying tank in South Carolina

No injuries were reported after a train crashed into a tank in South Carolina.

No injuries were reported after a train crashed into a tank in South Carolina.

No injuries were reported after a train crashed into a tank in South Carolina.

No injuries were reported after a train crashed into a tank in South Carolina.

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. -- Dramatic video captures the moment a train plows into a tractor-trailer carrying an armored vehicle in South Carolina.

The powerful impact happened in Goose Creek as the tractor-trailer was crossing the tracks before it was left helpless as a train barreled forward.

Seconds later, the train smashed into the trailer, sending debris flying.

The collision forced both major roads to close temporary.

So far, no injuries have been reported. w