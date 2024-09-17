Kangaroo pouch in dress helps 3 women steal wine bottles from Upland store, police say

One woman distracted the clerk while the other two stuffed 15 bottles of wine into the pouch of a dress.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Upland police are asking the public to help track down three women who were seen on camera stealing 15 bottles of wine from a family-owned convenience store.

They were aided by one woman's dress with a "kangaroo pouch" where they were able to conceal the bottles.

The theft happened last week as one woman distracted the clerk and the other two grabbed bottles and hid them in the dress pouch.

They didn't buy anything and got away with bottles valued at $1,125. They left in a blue Honda Odyssey with an Oregon license plate.

Ask anyone who spots them or has information is asked to contact Upland police.

The department says the city has seen a 20% increase in shoplifting cases over the past year.

