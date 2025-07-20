Driver arrested after wild yet slow-speed chase with stolen work truck ends in Echo Park

Even though the driver of the work truck, which was reported stolen, was only going about five miles an hour, he managed to run red lights and drive into oncoming traffic.

Even though the driver of the work truck, which was reported stolen, was only going about five miles an hour, he managed to run red lights and drive into oncoming traffic.

Even though the driver of the work truck, which was reported stolen, was only going about five miles an hour, he managed to run red lights and drive into oncoming traffic.

Even though the driver of the work truck, which was reported stolen, was only going about five miles an hour, he managed to run red lights and drive into oncoming traffic.

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A wild yet slow-speed chase ended in Echo Park on Saturday afternoon.

The work truck involved in the chase had been reported stolen.

Sheriff's deputies tried to stop it on Pacific Coast Highway around 3 p.m. At some point, they deployed spike strips, flattening all four tires. Still, the driver kept going.

Even though the driver was only traveling about five miles an hour, he managed to run red lights and drive into oncoming traffic and on sidewalks.

He was even seen yelling at other drivers, video shows.

Los Angeles police apparently used a pit maneuver to finally end the chase.

The driver was arrested about an hour and a half after the whole thing started.