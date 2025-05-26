24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Driver crashes into fire hydrant at end of short police chase in Canoga Park

Monday, May 26, 2025 2:32AM
Video posted to the Citizen app shows a fire hydrant gushing water at Gault Street and Remmet Avenue.

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A short police chase came to a dramatic end in Canoga Park on Sunday afternoon.

A Ford Mustang crashed at the end of the chase around 2 p.m., shearing the fire hydrant.

The pursuit started about two minutes earlier after police spotted the possibly stolen vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Firefighters turned off the water while police searched for the driver, who fled on foot after the crash.

LAPD said the driver was eventually taken into custody.

