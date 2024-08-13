Driver dies after crashing off 118 Freeway, landing in backyard of Mission Hills home

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver is dead after crashing off the 118 Freeway and into the backyard of a home in the Mission Hills area.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log. The car is reported to have flown off the freeway and into the backyard of a home on Burnet Avenue.

Video from the scene shows the mangled car landed just feet away from a swingset in that backyard.

It appears no one was in the backyard at the time. The driver of the vehicle that crashed died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but a neighbor said this has happened before.