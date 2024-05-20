Driver injured in road-rage shooting on 605 Freeway in Whittier

A driver was injured following a road-rage shooting on the southbound 605 Freeway in Whittier. A search is underway for the suspect.

A driver was injured following a road-rage shooting on the southbound 605 Freeway in Whittier. A search is underway for the suspect.

A driver was injured following a road-rage shooting on the southbound 605 Freeway in Whittier. A search is underway for the suspect.

A driver was injured following a road-rage shooting on the southbound 605 Freeway in Whittier. A search is underway for the suspect.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was injured in a shooting that stemmed from a road-rage incident in Whittier.

It all started from some sort of altercation between a black Lexus and a black Chevrolet Tahoe on the westbound 60 Freeway near Crossroads Parkway at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As both vehicles continued to engage, they drove onto the southbound 605 Freeway. When they reached the Beverly Boulevard off-ramp, the driver of the Tahoe drove to the Lexus' left side and fired at least two rounds, striking both left-side doors of the Lexus.

The driver of the Lexus felt pain on his back and noticed blood on his shirt, CHP said. He exited the freeway and drove to a family member's residence and called 911.

The shooting victim, who was later identified by police as Ronald Winans Jr., was transported to USC Medical Center to be treated for a graze wound on his lower back.

The suspect remains at large. Investigators described the vehicle as a black Chevy Tahoe with a toolbox strapped to the trailer.

If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact CHP.