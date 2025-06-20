Driver killed after slamming into tree in early morning crash in Encino

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was killed early Friday morning in a violent crash in an Encino neighborhood.

The collision was reported just before 2 a.m. along Victory Boulevard, just east of the 405 Freeway. Police say the driver of a black Audi was speeding and slammed into a tree.

The car split into two pieces, one of which caught fire. Ring video obtained by ABC7 shows an unidentified man ringing a person's doorbell, asking for help.

"Excuse me, there was a crash outside ... do you have a hose?" said the man, who apparently disappeared before police arrived.

It's unclear if he was involved. Details on what led to the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.