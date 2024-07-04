Stolen car suspects lead authorities on high-speed chase through South Bay

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver and four passengers led authorities on a high-speed chase through the South Bay before abandoning a car in the middle of a street in Hawthorne and fleeing on foot into an apartment building.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the five suspects exited the Kia Soul and near the intersection of 129th Street and Jefferson Avenue and ran.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies followed them onto the property and set up a perimeter as a law enforcement helicopter circled overhead. None of the suspect were immediately taken into custody.

Details of when and where the car was stolen were not immediately available.

The chase made it way across surface streets and the 110 Freeway before the driver exited in Hawthorne and ditched the vehicle.

The search for the suspects was ongoing.