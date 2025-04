Driver crashes into entrance of bookstore in Westchester

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver slammed into the front of a bookstore in Westchester overnight, leaving behind significant damage.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. Friday at The Book Jewel on La Tijera Boulevard.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, but it caused the vehicle to burst into flames. The driver was apparently not seriously injured.