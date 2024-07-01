Driver stabs another motorist several times during escalating road rage fight in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver aggressively stabbed another driver in what appeared to be a major road rage incident in Ontario - and it was all caught on video.

It happened Saturday around 2 p.m. near Holt Boulevard and Mountain Avenue. Police said it all started when a driver cut off another.

According to several videos obtained by Eyewitness News, the confrontation escalated quickly.

Road rage caught on video

Surveillance video from one of the businesses at the intersection shows a white SUV pulling into the parking lot. That's when the driver gets out then begins gesturing and yelling at the driver of a silver SUV across the street.

At that moment, the driver of the silver SUV waits for traffic to clear then speeds straight into the parking lot, parking right next to the white SUV.

The driver gets out, marches up to the white SUV and appears to try to punch the driver.

It appears to happen at least twice.

Eventually, the driver of the SUV gets back into his vehicle and tries to leave the scene. That's when a woman who was in the white SUV appears to get out, trying to record video on her cell phone.

The driver in the silver SUV leaves - but it's not over yet.

Driver stabbed when confrontation escalates

When the silver SUV drivers off, the driver of the white SUV starts to follow him. Another camera from a different business picked up the action from there, showing the driver of the white SUV getting out of the vehicle.

The driver of the silver SUV - who's in front of him - then makes an illegal U-turn in the middle of the street, appearing to try to pin the white SUV in the street.

That's when the violence escalates.

Cell phone video, which has since been posted to TikTok, shows the driver of the silver SUV ramming the white SUV.

The driver of the white SUV - who is seen wearing a white T-shirt and white pants - then retaliates. He's seen holding a knife with his right hand. Suddenly, he goes up to the driver of the silver SUV and stabs him several times.

The driver was injured but didn't need to go to the hospital. The man with the knife fled the scene but was later arrested.

Ontario Police Cpl. Josh Luster said if you find yourself in a situation like this, don't try to solve it yourself. Instead, call 911.

"You don't want to engage these people, especially when they're in that emotional mindset," he said. "Look at that incident on Saturday, how it escalated so quickly."